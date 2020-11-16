In the latest unofficial results in the race for Delano City Council, challenger Veronica Vasquez led all seven candidates with 3,925 votes, followed by incumbents Joe Alindajao with 3,667 votes and challenger Salvador Solorio Ruiz with 2,827 votes with 15 of 15 precincts reporting. The top three candidates win a seat on the council.
Incumbent Grace Vallejo, with 2,637 votes, was in fourth place. Fellow incumbent Joe Aguirre had 2,566 votes, followed by Jaime Mendoza with 2,471 votes and Carlton Lennon with 1,354 votes, according to final unofficial results updated on Nov. 14.
Delano-area voters also got to decide the makeup of the board of trustees for two local school boards on Election Day.
The first school board race is for two members of the Delano Union School District board of trustees.
Sixteen-year incumbent Frank Herrera Jr. was the leading vote-getter with 5,098 votes, followed by fellow incumbent Suzanne Villaruz, who was first elected in 2016, with 4,591 votes, with 18 of 18 precincts reporting.
Former/retired Delano Union School District employee Margie Luque Felix was sitting in third place with 3,741 votes.
In the Delano Joint Union High School District board of trustees race, long-term incumbent Arnold Morrison was the top vote-getter with 6,746 votes, with 20 of 20 precincts reporting. Newcomer Ray Arvizu was in second place with 3,528 votes, followed by incumbent Jesus Cardenas with 3,169 votes.
Arvizu has three children either attending school in the district, or having recently graduated. Arvizu is also an employee of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
