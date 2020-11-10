Delano City Council challenger Veronica Vasquez led all seven candidates with 3,729 votes, followed by incumbent Joe Alindajao with 3,509 votes and Salvador Solorio-Ruiz with 2,681 votes, with 15 of 15 precincts reporting.
Fellow newcomer Grace Vallejo was in fourth place with 2,515 votes and incumbent Joe Aguirre had 2,432 votes, followed by Jaime Mendoza with 2,362 votes and Carlton Lennon with 1,296 votes, according to unofficial results.
Delano-area voters also got to decide the makeup of the board of trustees for two local school boards Tuesday night.
The first school board race is for two seats on the Delano Union School District board of trustees.
Sixteen-year incumbent Frank Herrera Jr. was the leading vote-getter with 4,788 votes, followed by fellow incumbent Suzanne Villaruz, who was first elected in 2016, with 4,311 votes, with 18 of 18 precincts reporting.
Former/retired Delano Union School District employee Margie Luque Felix was sitting in third place with 3,542 votes.
In the Delano Joint Union High School District board of trustees race, long-term incumbent Arnold Morrison was the top vote-getter with 6,291 votes with 20 of 20 precincts reporting. Newcomer Ray Arvizu was in second place with 3,319 votes, followed by incumbent Jesus Cardenas with 2,970 votes.
Arvizu has three children either attending school in the district or having recently graduated. Arvizu is an employee of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
