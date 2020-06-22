Various graduation ceremonies are set to take place in the coming days.
McFarland Junior High School is set to host its first-ever promotion ceremony at 8 p.m. June 30 at the McFarland High School Early College football stadium.
Back on June 3, McFarland Junior High School had a pre-graduation virtual recognition at the district's School Site Social Media outlets.
"We know that not everything in life comes easy for everyone and that every milestone accomplished is worthy of a celebration," said principal Adan Robles. "Here in McFarland, we want to honor our graduating eighth grade class who despite facing unusual hardships and difficulties, have persevered and accomplished a significant milestone in their lives."
"It was our wish that we could host a normal graduation ceremony, however, we must protect our students, families, and staff, and conduct a graduation that is in line with social distancing guidelines," Robles said. "As a result, we will be hosting in-person graduation with modifications as we believe our students deserve this celebration at the very least."
Safety protocols such as usage of personal protective equipment will be adhered to by all graduation participants, he added. More details for graduation will be released to students and their parents in the coming days.
An outdoor evening commencement ceremony for McFarland Learning Center students receiving a high school diploma is scheduled for 8 p.m. June 29.
"Twenty-two students are graduating from our schools and program," Lori Schultz, administrator for the McFarland Learning Center, said. "Graduation is by invitation only (graduate, plus two guests) and CDC safety guidelines along with measures recommended by the Kern County Health Department will be followed.
In preparation for this milestone event, caps, gowns and celebratory yard signs honoring each graduate have already been distributed, she said.
"We are looking forward to celebrating with graduates, staff, friends, and family at this event," Schultz said. "The event will be recorded for graduates to share with those who are unable to attend."
Back on June 2, San Joaquin Continuation High School held a pre-graduation virtual recognition.
