For the 2018 Valley Champion Thunderbirds, it has been a whirlwind of a January as they have been very fortunate to receive so many honors from the great city of Delano and its school districts.
The honors began with the Delano Joint Union High School District honoring the team at its January school board meeting. Many kind words were spoken of the team and its hard work by board members.
The following week, Delano Mayor Joe Aguirre issued certificates for the team during a city council meeting to give praise to the Thunderbirds and show his gratitude for the spotlight shown on Delano by the accomplishments and notoriety of the 2019 D5 Valley Champions.
In a few weeks, the team will be in front of the Delano Elementary School Board as it hosts the young men that traveled through the Delano elementary schools just a few years ago. The team, coaches and Kennedy High are very grateful for all the honors, and we are glad that we can do our part to show that Kennedy High School and the city of Delano are gems.
This last week the team also had the opportunity to have its end of year Awards Banquet. Many awards were given out as the 15-game season that ended with a Valley Championship, a state semi-final game and a final state ranking of No. 3 in Division 5 yielded many deserving awards for many players.
It began with the freshman team and its award winners:
- Special Teams Player of the Year: Ronaldo Monroy
- Defensive Player of the Year: Manuel Ayon
- Offensive Player of the Year: Avian Pesina
- MVP: Joseph Alfaro
The Junior Varsity award winners:
- Coaches Award: Joe Aguilar
- Coaches Award: Juan Garcia
- Lineman of the Year: David Alvarez
- Defensive Player of the Year: Xavier Enciso
- Offensive Player of the Year: Alex Contreras
- MVP: Antonio Meza
The Varsity Awards were extensive and were as follows:
- Thunder Warrior Patch/Star goes to all the players that did not miss a practice all year (excused or not)
- Patch: Tito Enciso, Joseph Kerchner, Xavier Enciso, Jesus Nuno, Alberto Lopez, Avian Pesina, Hugo Mora, Jesus Ayon, Manuel Ayon, Ray Corpuz, Ronaldo Monroy.
- Star (already have patch): Johnny Carrillo, David Estrada, Ivan Garza, Fernando Herrera, Juvi Herrera, Cristian Maldonado, Luis Perez, Juvi Pimentel, Tyreak Walker, Loreto Beltran, Omar Chofer, Jose Cota, Steven Lucas, Franciso Medina, Anthony Ontiveros, Chris Sandoval, Ricardo Aguirre, Eddie Hernandez, Brian Gutierrez, Ever Molina.
- Commitment Award (players that have not missed a practice in four years, our purchase): David Estrada, Tyreak Walker, Fernando Herrera, Juvenal Herrera, Luis Perez, Johnny Carrillo, Ivan Garza, Juvenal Pimentel.
- Four-Year Thunderbirds: Aaron Rios, Angelo Garcia,Cristian Maldonado, David Estrada, Fabian Gonzalez, Fernando Herrera, Guillermo Diaz, Isaac Lozano, Ivan Garza, Jonathan Carrillo, Juvenal Herrera, Juvenal Pimentel, Luis Perez, Roberto Guzman, Tyreak Walker, Yoncanni Sandoval.
- Team First Award: Angelo Garcia
- Heart of a Warrior Award: Juvenal Pimentel
- Three Year Varsity Player Award: David Estrada, Ivan Garza, Luis Perez
- Built not Born Award: Juvenal Herrera
- Coaches Award: Luis Perez
- Special Teams Player of the Year: Jesse Fierro
- Utility Player of the Year: Johnny Carrillo
- Defensive Underclassmen of the Year: Pedro Garcia
- Co-Offensive Underclassmen of the Year: Jose Cota and Franciso Medina
- Team Captain Award: David Estrada, Tyreak Walker, Cristian Maldonado, Juvenal Herrera
- Thunderbird Academic Leaders (3.0 and above): 50 players about 50 percent of the team.
- SSL All League Awards
- First Team Offense
- David Estrada, Yoncanni Sandoval, Tyreak Walker, Ivan Garza, Chris Sandoval
- Second Team Offense
- Fernando Herrera
- Luis Perez
- First Team Defense
- Tito Enciso
- Eddie Hernandez
- Pedro Garcia
- Savio Rios
- Cristian Maldonado
- Johnny Carrillo
- Second Team Defense
- Anthony Ontiveros
- Juvenal Herrera
- Second Team Special Teams
- Jesse Fierro
- First Team Offense
- All Area, Central Section, All State Players: Ivan Garza and Tyreak Walker
- Mini Helmets for all seniors
- Medals and Patches for Valley Championship and state semi-final appearance: All Team
- Offensive Specialist of the Year: Yoncanni Sandoval
- Defensive Specialist of the Year: Juvenal Herrera
- Coaches Award: Cristian Maldonado
- Defensive Player of the Year: Tito Enciso
- Offensive Player of the Year: Tyreak Walker
- THUNDERBIRD OF THE YEAR: Ivan Garza, who committed to Sacramento State University, which offered him a full football scholarship.
Mario Millan is the varsity football coach at Robert F. Kennedy High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.