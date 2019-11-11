Narcotics Anonymous/Alcoholics Anonymous meetings
Monday: Step work meetings from 7 to 8 p.m.
Tuesday: Open meeting from 7 to 8 p.m.
Wednesday: A.A. meeting from 7 to 8p.m.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday: Open meeting from 7 to 8 p.m.
First Sunday of the month: Wonder Women's meeting (women only) from 6 to 7 p.m.
For information contact Claribel, 661-778-3265.
A.A. Nueva Vida Group
Alcohol Anonymous meeting held in Spanish with Nueva Vida Group, 547 Oak Road in Earlimart. For information on days and times call 661-979-9409.
A.A. Nueva Ilucion Group
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings will be held in Spanish with Nueva Ilucion Group, 729 Ellington St. in Delano. For information on days and times call 661-375-4990.
A.A. Hay Una Solucion
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings held in Spanish with Hay Una Solucion, 1231 Jefferson St. in Delano. For information on days and times call 661-221-5733.
Pathway to N.A. Recovery
Narcotics Anonymous meeting held at 928 F St. in Wasco. For information on days and times call 661-446-2573.
Grupo Renacimiento
Meetings held every Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at 837 7th St. in Wasco. For information on days and times call 661-348-5456.
