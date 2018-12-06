One of United Way of Kern County’s focus areas is on education — early childhood literacy and development. Our emphasis is on building parents’ capacity to play the role of their child’s first teacher, making books available in the home, encouraging use of the public library and developing a love of reading.
One way we accomplish this is through the Born Learning Initiative, which takes early learning research and translates it into activities and educational tools for parents and caregivers. The initiative includes the New Parent Toolkit, Home Libraries, Book of the Month Club and Born Learning Trails.
In Delano, the seventh Born Learning Trail was installed in Kern County on Nov. 16 at Morningside Park.
United Way of Kern County, along with Chevron and the city of Delano, came together to install the signs and paint artwork along the trail.
That Born Learning Trail provided a fun way for parents and caregivers to interact with children newborn to age 5. The trail, a 10-station circuit course with learning activities at each station, is marked in English and Spanish.
The benefits for children and for Kern County are many:
• Children and parents/caregivers can actively interact throughout the trail.
• Each station helps boost language and literacy skills.
• Children get the opportunity to experience that learning is fun and engaging.
The trails bring community advocacy and volunteerism together. A grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place in early 2019.
Other trails in Kern County include Baker Street Library, Friendship House, Greenacres Park, North Meadows Park, Buttonwillow Park and Taft Rails to Trails.
Rachel Hoetker is the education manager for United Way of Kern County.
