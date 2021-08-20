UCLA student from McFarland gets $10K scholarship

Carl's Jr. announced that it has selected Gustavo Valenzuela of McFarland as one of 10 recipients for the 2021 Carl N. and Margaret Karcher Founder’s Scholarship.
Valenzuela, an aspiring biology major at the University of California, Los Angeles, will receive $10,000 toward his tuition. Gustavo hopes to have a future in medicine and provide healthcare to underserved communities.
This year in honor of the company’s founders, Carl’s Jr. awarded $100,000 to outstanding high school students who exhibit impeccable academic performance, have demonstrated leadership and participation in their school and community, and who have financial need in pursuing a college degree. Since 1998, Carl’s Jr. has granted more than $1 million to 1,000-plus deserving students.
“This year’s recipients shared compelling stories that made it easy for our judging panel to make their selection,” said Ned Lyerly, CEO of CKE Restaurants. “Among our recipients, three are Carl’s Jr. crew members, two were valedictorians of their graduating class and eight had a 4.0 GPA. Thank you to our Carl’s Jr. franchisees for embracing future generations and making special moments like this possible for these stellar students.”
The Carl N. and Margaret Karcher Founder’s Scholarship is available to graduating high school seniors in states where Carl’s Jr. operates. Scholarships are offered each year for full-time study at an accredited institution of the student’s choice. The application program for the next round of scholarships will be available in early 2022. Students interested in next year’s scholarship should complete an application through Scholarship America.
