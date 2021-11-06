Tyson Davis sworn in as Delano's newest police chief

Oct. 25 marked the start of a new era at the Delano Police Department as Tyson Davis was sworn in as the agency’s new chief of police.
Davis, a former deputy chief with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience. He takes over as chief after a three month search following the departure of former chief Robert Nevarez.
The event was attended by Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio, Councilwoman Liz Morris, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, District 4 Supervisor David Couch and various chiefs from Kern County.
Davis inherits a department devoted to the idea of community. In the past few years, the department has taken great strides to improve relations between the community and the department by producing many events dedicated to building trust and strong relationships. In today’s policing environment, maintaining trust is an internal and external challenge.
“We’re looking forward to working with Chief Davis, and we are excited to have someone with his experience who is from Kern County and has worked the Delano area in the past. We welcome him to the Delano Police Department,” said Delano Police Officers Association president Joshua Garcia.
Davis started his law enforcement career in 1989 as a deputy sheriff with KCSO. He then climbed the ladder holding ranks of senior deputy, sergeant and lieutenant until getting promoted to commander in 2011. As a commander, he oversaw the General Investigations Division, Metropolitan Patrol Division, and was also commander of the Special Investigation Division. In 2017, Davis was promoted to chief deputy. Davis also holds a master’s degree from California State University, Long Beach.
