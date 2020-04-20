Two trustee positions from the Pond Union Elementary School District board were voluntarily removed during a special April 14 meeting.
What was once a five-member board will continue with three trustees, said Alex Lopez, superintendent and principal.
"We approved the three-member board resolution," Lopez said. "We had no one from the public at the meeting."
One trustee died, while a second trustee did not want to continue in their seat, Lopez explained.
The board had requested testimony from the community on the proposed resolution to reduce the number of governing board members from five to three. The change is to achieve cost savings for the district and improve the efficiency of operations.
The public hearing was held at the school's cafeteria building. All interested people were invited to attend the public hearing. In observance of public health directives relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing measures were implemented for the public hearing.
