Two of Delano's high school football teams squared off in a scrimmage Friday night at Robert F. Kennedy High's Thunderbird Stadium.
Visiting Kennedy were the Delano High School Tigers with quite a few of their fans.
And if that wasn't enough, another team was invited to show off its offense and defense: Sierra Pacific High Golden Bears of Hanford.
All three teams looked good at times, but there were a lot of mistakes on both sides of the ball by all teams involved. Lucky for everyone, it didn't count in the standings.
Freshmen and junior varsity teams also scrimmaged.
There will most likely be players claiming bragging rights across social media this week.
Delano High will host crosstown rival Cesar Chavez High Titans to officially open the season on Friday, while Kennedy opens its season hosting Foothill High of Bakersfield.
