The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested two Delano men on Feb. 18 on suspicion of possessing, selling and trafficking $110,000 worth of the deadly drug fentanyl.
The Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigation Unit (California Multi-Jurisdictional Methamphetamine Enforcement Team Task Force) and the Narcotics Operations Unit (Kern County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force) concluded a two-week narcotics investigation with the arrest of two men and the seizure of about 11,000 M-30 fentanyl pills (estimated street value $110,000), KCSO said.
During the investigation, detectives identified Jesus Antonio Garcia-Gonzalez and Noel Ayon-Aragon to be involved in the sales and trafficking of large quantities of fentanyl, according to KCSO. Garcia-Gonzalez and Ayon-Aragon were arrested in the 6600 block of Colony Street in Bakersfield after the large amount of fentanyl and a loaded handgun were found inside one of their vehicles.
Garcia-Gonzalez, 19, from Delano, was booked into the KCSO Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of possession and transportation of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Ayon-Aragon, 19, also from Delano, was booked into the KCSO Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of possession and transportation of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales, possession of a controlled substance while being armed with a loaded firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime.
KCSO said narcotics investigators executed a search warrant in the 2100 block of Norwalk Street in Delano based on information obtained in the investigation. Additional fentanyl pills and a large amount of U.S. currency were located. The narcotics and U.S. currency, believed to be proceeds from the illegal narcotics sales, were seized pending asset forfeiture proceedings.
