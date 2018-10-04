The Delano High School Tigers battled the Tulare Western Mustangs for their homecoming on Friday, Sept. 28. Tulare Western, being undefeated through six games, proved to be the much better team beating the Tigers 56-0.
The game started off with a bang for the Tigers, as running back Sergio Gonzalez rumbled for 20 yards. This would be one of the biggest gains of the day for the Tigers, however.
After a punt, the Mustangs would score their first touchdown and it was all downhill from there for Delano. The Mustangs would put up three touchdowns in the first quarter and add one more before the half.
At halftime, the score would stand at 28-0.
The third quarter was more of the same as Western scored three more touchdowns. In the fourth quarter, the Tigers came close to scoring but could never seal the deal. The game ended at 56-0, making Delano’s overall record 3-3 and 0-1 in East Yosemite League play.
