Tulare County sheriff's deputies handed out masks and food during giveaways in Earlimart and Pixley last week.
On Oct. 16, Tulare County sheriff's deputies gave out food and masks in Earlimart and the Tulare County Office of Education gave out books to children.
There were lot of smiles on people's faces recently at Alila Elementary School as TCSO deputies and explorers passed out 232 boxes of food, 232 gallons of milk and 100 masks. There will be a similar drive-thru event in Traver.
In addition to food and masks, 400 children's books were passed out by Tammy Milligan and her team from the Tulare County Office of Education.
"We're so excited to have this opportunity to partner with the Tulare County Sheriff's Department to get books into the hands of Tulare County children," Milligan said.
Deputies and explorers passed out 150 boxes of food, 150 gallons of milk and 60 masks on Oct. 13 at the TCSO's Pixley Substation.
The TCSO Community Food giveaways were done in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Seven Oaks Church, the League of United Latin American Citizens, and three local Spanish radio stations.
Sheriff's Lt. Rodney Parker, who oversees the Pixley Substation, was on hand to help out.
"On behalf of Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, I just want the community to know that we're here, that we care and that we're engaged and we're your partners," Parker said.
