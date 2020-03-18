Delano Union School District's Harvest Elementary School was fortunate to have the Tree Circus visit on March 6.
Assistant Superintendent Sandra Rivera was able to secure a grant provided by the Western Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture. The Tree Circus with Timmy Womick taught third- through fifth-grade students about agriculture and the importance of planting trees.
Harvest Elementary students then walked out to the quad area and planted five shade trees together. Each student was able to add dirt, fertilizer and water to the sapling. Melissa Igor, the director of the Tree Foundation of Kern, also donated many shade trees to be planted out by the baseball field.
Harvest is grateful for the opportunity to beautify their campus and teach their students the importance of trees and all the benefits they provide.
