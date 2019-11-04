The holiday season has kicked off in Delano, McFarland and surrounding areas with the annual launch of Toys for Tots.
The program is in its 25th year in the city and is hoping to reach 3,000 children in the area.
Toys and cash will be accepted until Dec. 12.
Forms for pickup are available at elementary schools and the local human resources department.
For more information, visit https://delano-ca.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.