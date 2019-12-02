The North Kern Toys for Tots committee will be hosting a fundraiser Thursday at the Delano Hyatt.
The event, beginning at 5:30 p.m., is a bingo-style Loteria. There will be raffles, appetizers and family Loteria.
The goal is to raise funds for the purchase of toys. The event will help support the toy distribution on Dec. 13. The committee has set a goal to reach more than 600 families this year.
For additional information or to donate raffle items, contact Adriana Salinas at 661-203-3377.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.