Delano-area community members are invited to a town hall from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 30 at the Delano Regional Medical Center.
At the meeting, DRMC representatives and Adventist Health Transition Officer David Butler will share information about DRMC’s decision to join Adventist Health, pending California Attorney General approval, and respond to community members’ questions.
“DRMC is our community’s hospital,” President Bahram Ghaffari said. “It’s important to us that community members understand the proposed affiliation and the steps in the transition.”
Butler will discuss Adventist Health’s growth plans for the Delano area and share information about the nonprofit, faith-based organization’s mission, history and services.
“We’re honored to have been selected by DRMC to serve Delano,” he said. “I look forward to meeting community members and hearing their perspective on health care.”
After the two organizations announced their affiliation agreement in January, DRMC submitted the agreement to the California Attorney General for a mandatory review. A decision is expected this summer.
DRMC and Adventist Health leaders also have met with employees, physicians and civic groups to share information, respond to questions and listen to feedback.
“We’re excited about expanding access to health care services, expertise and resources for our community,” Ghaffari said.
The agreement includes keeping all employees in the current structure for a minimum of six months after the transition. Adventist Health does not anticipate significant changes in the employee population or management structure after the six months, simply because DRMC already operates lean and very efficiently. In addition, Adventist Health has agreed to build a new obstetrics and gynecology center in Delano within five years.
Adventist Health has created a page on its website to provide information and to receive employee, physician and community questions and feedback. The page may be reached at www.AdventistHealth.org/Delano.
