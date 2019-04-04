The Delano Union School District GATE Festival for third through eighth grade students was held March 21 at the Pioneer Gymnasium and Multipurpose Room.
The GATE Festival provides an opportunity for GATE students to research, in depth, a topic of interest. The students spent many hours after school conducting research, writing reports and creating unique projects to display at the festival.
Students from all 12 schools displayed more than 300 projects at the festival. The hard work and commitment by the GATE students and facilitators was evident by the spectacular projects on display.
Topics ranged from Queen Mary, valley fever and the Solar System.
It was a spectacular evening with a Hollywood theme. GATE students and family members viewed the projects and took photos on the red carpet. Every student that completed a project received a medal and certificate for their hard work.
Lea Cantu is a GATE Resource teacher for the Delano Union School District.
