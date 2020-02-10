Going 31 rounds before the champion and runners-up were determined, spelling words such as thermohaline and dropsonde, top spellers from throughout the Delano Union School District competed to represent the district in the county spelling bee during the Region X Spelling Bee held Feb. 6 in the Harvest Elementary School cafeteria.
Each of the district's 12 schools sent three spellers to the event.
This will be the first time that all three district representatives, all in fifth grade at their respective schools, have attended the county competition. Champion Andrea J. Veloya from Harvest Elementary School spelled “steeplechasing” in the 31st round to take the top position.
First runner-up is Brandan Barroga, also from Harvest Elementary School. Second runner-up Emson Ipac from Morningside Elementary School will also represent Delano in the competition. The Harvest spellers were coached by teacher Claribel Ruiz. Ipac was coached by teachers Rene Avelar and Yesenia Gonzalez.
Helping to present the awards following the competition included Superintendent Rosalina Rivera, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Rosa Montes and Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Programs April Gregerson.
Other spellers in the competition included:
Albany Park School – Emily Araujo, Jisselle Flores and Ethan Ortiz; Almond Tree Middle School – Kaylen Ambriz, Camilla Basurto and Romel John Licardo; Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy – Angel De Guzman, Alpha Salviejo and Jesus Benjamin Saucedo; Del Vista Math and Science Academy – Lance O. Buton, Elias Huerta and Alyssa Nevarez.
Fremont School – Lizandro Ceballos, Amayah Harrison and Jose Salazar; Harvest School – Chloie Ann Tolentino; La Viña Middle School – Queona May Reyes, Harshan Sunner and Emilia Veloya; Morningside School – Jasmine Gill and Maksim Hernandez.
Nueva Vista Language Academy – Alyssa Barragan, Lorenzo Barrios and Noe Martinez Nuñez; Pioneer School – Zion Hollingsworth, Carolina Leon and Kayeen Uribe; Princeton Street School – Ezekiel Basconcillo, Krisha Cantorna and Yuri Lagunas; Terrace School – James Corpuz, Stephanie Cota and Said Valdivia.
The Kern County Spelling Bee will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 2 at the Bakersfield City School District Education Center auditorium, 1300 Baker St. in Bakersfield.
