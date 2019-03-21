Top awards were received by Delano Union School District students during the Kern County Science Fair on March 12 at the Rabobank Convention Center in Bakersfield.
Projects qualified for the county competition with first place and second place finishes at the district Science Fair held Jan. 17. There were 10 students who placed in seven different categories, in addition to three receiving special awards and recognitions.
The DUSD students were part of the hundreds of students from throughout Kern County who competed in the competition.
Middle school students placing in the county competition included a third place finish by La Viña Middle School eighth grader Grace Elliott in biochemistry with her project “Bye Bye Germs.” Receiving honorable mention was La Viña seventh grader Cristian Duran in chemistry I with his project “Banana Ripening – Different Temperatures.”
The special awards and recognitions were received by three middle school students. Each receiving $100 and a special award, the American Petroleum Institute recognized Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy eighth grader Isabella Montes for her project “Cleaning Oil Spills” and Pioneer School eighth grader Kasandra Hernandez for her project “Best Oil Absorber.”
Also honored with a special award and $50 from the National Association of Corrosion Engineers was Cecil Avenue eighth grader Emiliano Lucas for his project “Metal Resistant to Vinegar?”.
Delano’s elementary school students also achieved top awards, including a first place award for Morningside Elementary School fifth grader Jada Ramos for a cognitive science project “Child Proof or Not.”
Placing second were: Morningside Elementary School fifth grader Clyde Pabalate with his chemistry II project "The Eggless Cake;” Morningside fifth grader Kushwant Kaur with her cognitive science project “Does Age Affect Memory;” Nueva Vista Language Academy fourth grader Alyssa Barragan with her mammalian biology project “Optical Illusion: Boys and Girls;” and Pioneer School fourth grader Emily Sanchez with her product science I project “Chapstick.”
Placing third in their categories were Del Vista Math and Science Academy fourth grader Kaylee Lopez for an mammalian biology project "Computer vs. Paper Memorization” and Morningside fourth grader Elissa Cortes with her physics I project "Pitch Perfect.” Receiving honorable mention was Albany Park Elementary School fifth grade student Josephine Ramos for her cognitive science project “Sibling Preferences.”
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development at Delano Union School District.
