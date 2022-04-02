Titans boys tennis team gets off to fast start to season

The Cesar Chavez High School boys tennis team is off to a successful start to the season, going 8-0 the at the Lynch Cup and Arvin tournaments.
The varsity boys Titans tennis team finished the Lynch Cup tournament with victories over Wasco High, Monache High of Porterville and South High and Ridgeview High of Bakersfield.
The Titan boys were back again and won at the Arvin Tournament the following weekend. The Titans went 4-0 with victories over South, Tehachapi, East and Arvin.
