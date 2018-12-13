High school basketball season has tipped off in Delano, with 2-2 Kennedy High taking on 2-6 Delano High School.
This was the first meeting between the two teams and displayed some of the best talent Delano has to offer.
The game started off fast for both teams, Kennedy scoring early to set the tone for the game, but Delano answered back with some ball movement and great passing to set up multiple scores.
The Thunderbirds played with a more isolation-focused offense, which complemented their sharpshooting guard Alexis Rodriguez. Rodriguez would finish the night with five 3-pointers and lit up Delano’s defense.
Kennedy also utilized its many rebounds grabbed by center Tony Counts to score 18 points in the first quarter to Delano’s 13.
The second quarter was a bit closer, with Kennedy only outscoring Delano by four points to put them up 34-25.
The third quarter is where Kennedy began to pull away, thanks to great shooting and a monstrous dunk by Counts.
Delano struggled to answer at first but did knock down a few shots to end the quarter. This would not be enough, however, and Kennedy took a 17-point lead to start the fourth.
Delano seemed to catch some momentum in the fourth quarter, starting off very hot to narrow the lead to nine points. This momentum died out however and the Thunderbirds ran away with the game, 71-55.
Kennedy’s offense was led by Rodriguez and Counts, who combined for 41 of the Thunderbirds’ 71 points. The team as a whole looks to be improving as they build chemistry and have the ability to ride its very senior-heavy team to many wins due to their experience.
Delano, on the other hand, is led by sophomore big man Thomas Perez. The team features numerous underclassmen who receive extensive playing time. It seems as the team gains experience, it will begin to come together and win more games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.