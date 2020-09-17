The McFarland Unified School District Board of Trustees has three seats up for election in November.
The three incumbents running for re-election are David Diaz, Eliseo Garza, and Angel Turrubiates.
The two challengers running against the trio are Isaac A. Garza, a warehouse supervisor/parent, and Tim Gonzales, a campus supervisor.
Back during the March primary, the McFarland Unified School District pushed forward a multi-million bond to renovate and provided additional classrooms and a much-needed cafeteria building. And voters passed it with nearly a 59 percent majority.
The K-12 district put a bond on the ballot to, among other things, build a much-needed multi purpose room/cafeteria at McFarland High School. The McFarland Student Center will provide a space for our community to build traditions, host events and unite around our schools for many years to come, school officials said.
Prior to pushing for Measure B, McFarland Unified had already refinanced existing debt that translates to a $1.3 million savings.
The district also eliminated multi-million-dollar projects:
• New district office
• Two 2-Story classroom buildings at McFarland Middle School
The district also changed McFarland Middle School to McFarland Junior High School and included elementary schools going from TK-5 to TK-6.
