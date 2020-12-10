Delano-area voters picked three incumbents out of four total winners for the board of trustees for two local school boards, according to final official results released Nov. 30.
The first school board race saw two incumbents win for the Delano Union School District board of trustees.
Sixteen-year incumbent Frank Herrera Jr. was the leading vote-getter with 5,866 votes, followed by fellow incumbent Suzanne Villaruz, who was first elected in 2016, with 5,140 votes.
Challenger and former/retired Delano Union School District employee Margie Luque Felix finished in third place with 4,136 votes.
In the Delano Joint Union High School District board of trustees race, long-term incumbent Arnold Morrison was the top vote-getter overall with 7,600 votes. Newcomer Ray Arvizu was in second place with 3,981 votes, followed by incumbent Jesus Cardenas with 3,560 votes.
Arvizu has three children either attending school in the district or having recently graduated. Arvizu is an employee of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
The race finished similarly in the Tulare County communities of Earlimart and Richgrove. Morrison had 802 votes and Arvizu had 499 votes, followed by Cardenas with 493 votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.