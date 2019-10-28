Three local high school volleyball teams will begin their trek through the CIF Central Section playoffs next week: Cesar Chavez High, McFarland High and Robert F. Kennedy High.
Ranked at No. 14, Cesar Chavez High will be battling at No. 3 Immanuel in Division 3 play, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Titans finished the season at 18-16 overall and 7-4 in South Sequoia League play.
McFarland, No. 16 seed in Division 4, will take on top-seeded Sierra Pacific at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Cougars were 14-16 overall and 5-7 in SSL play.
No. 15 Robert F. Kennedy High will be playing at No. 2 Frazier Mountain in Division 5 play, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Thunderbirds finished 12-12 overall and 5-6 in SSL play.
Teams will play single-elimination matches throughout the playoffs, which will culminate the week of Nov. 9.
