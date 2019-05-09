Cesar Chavez, Delano and Robert F. Kennedy high schools' baseball and softball teams have qualified for CIF Central Section playoffs.
Cesar Chavez boys baseball received the No. 15 seed in the Division 4 playoffs and will face the No. 2 seeded Exeter High Monarchs on Wednesday. Chavez finished 7-5 in the South Sequoia League, and 12-12 overall. If the team wins, it will face the winner of No. 10 Central Valley Christian and No. 7 Chowchilla on Friday.
Delano High baseball also plays Wednesday. The Tigers were seeded No. 8 in the Division 5 playoffs and received a home playoff game. Delano will face No. 9 Arvin in the first round.
The Tigers were 4-11 in East Yosemite League play and 10-17 overall. Delano finished fifth in the EYL.
If Delano gets past the Bears, it will face No. 1 seed Minarets High School of O'Neals. The Mustangs received a first-round bye in the 12-team bracket.
Robert F. Kennedy High baseball qualified for the Division 6 playoffs. The Thunderbirds baseball team is seeded No. 6 and will face the No. 10 seeded Summit Charter Collegiate Academy on Wednesday. If it wins, Kennedy will face No. 3 Strathmore High in the 13-team bracket.
The Thunderbirds were 5-7 in SSL play and 10-10 overall.
The Kennedy High School softball team also qualified for the Division 6 playoffs. The unseeded Lady Thunderbirds will travel to No. 5 seeded Foothill High School on Tuesday. If they win, they will face the winner of unseeded Wonderful Prep Academy and No. 4 seed Fresno Christian High School.
The Lady Thunderbirds were 1-6 in South Sequoia League play and 3-14 overall.
Unseeded Delano High Lady Tigers softball will host No. 4 Desert High School Lady Scorpions, also on Tuesday. If Delano wins, it will face the winner between No. 5 Sierra Pacific High and unseeded Caruthers High School on Thursday.
Delano High finished 1-9 in the East Yosemite League and 3-15-1 overall.
The unseeded Cesar Chavez High Lady Titans will face No. 5 Coalinga High School on Tuesday. If Chavez wins, it will face the winner of unseeded Mt. Whitney High (of Visalia) and No. 4 seed Fowler High School. The Lady Titans were 8-7 overall and 3-5 in South Sequoia League play.
