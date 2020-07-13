Drive-thru graduations were a foreign concept to the Delano Joint Union High School District before COVID-19 changed the world for good.
Having rows and rows of hundreds of students inside a football stadium was the norm for decades. The district changed that up in a couple of months, and "drive-thru" graduations became the next safer thing, practiced by the district in June.
DJUHSD set up its three comprehensive high schools to graduate back to back to back as in year's past on July 8 through 10. This time, ceremonies started at 8 a.m. and finished in the afternoon. Instead of relatives decorating their little section of the stadium, the family vehicle got posters, balloons and other shiny things placed on them.
"At Robert F. Kennedy High, they had photos of each graduate put on a fence with the words 'Class of 2020' on a giant poster board," said district Trustee Arnold Morrison. "At Cesar Chavez High School, they had the cars drive by a field that had 'Class of 2020' written in giant balloons on the grass."
Delano High School was the only campus where it was practical to set up the stage in the actual Gene Beck football stadium.
Morrison said the timing was actually quite good at all the graduations. There were a few times when they waited for cars, but never for very long at any school.
"Robert F. Kennedy's graduation went longer than the others, but for good reason," he said. "Many of those students had jobs and could not get off work to come during their assigned time, so the administrators told them to come whenever they could be there."
The number of graduates present at each school's ceremonies were 202 at Delano High School, 192 at Chavez High School, 155 at Kennedy High School, 11 at the Adult School and seven at Valley High School.
The actual number of graduates was about double from those who actually showed up, and triple for the Adult School and Valley High.
Morrison is the unofficial photographer of Delano and was busy taking photos of the 2020 seniors at various stages of the drive-thru graduation process.
School officials also encouraged parents to get their own photos and videos.
"We told them to take all the time they needed to get all the photos and videos they wanted," Morrison said. "The good news is that we never had a huge backup of cars so they never felt pressured to hurry."
Robert F. Kennedy High School
Principal Dolores Rodriguez said, "This was not the graduation any of us envisioned for the Class of 2020."
"Our goal was to provide our students with the best celebration possible during this historical pandemic. With their safety as our highest priority, we opted for a drive-through ceremony," she added.
The graduation committee included Assistant Principal Les Lucas Jr., Assistant Principal Valeria Rodarte-Bermudez, counselor Natalie Fragoso and Rodriguez. ASB Director Antonio Medina and print room clerk Nereida Franco prepared the signage and pictures that were used to decorate the bus road. Teacher Chris Anfoso volunteered his whole day to serve as the DJ during the event.
Carlos Cabrera from Make It Happen Events and Fragoso also lended their help with decorations.
"One thing makes our efforts worthwhile – seeing the smiles on our students’ faces," Rodriguez said. "This is all about them having their moment to walk across a stage and feel proud. It is a moment to relish in their glory and take in this snapshot in history."
"One person who stands out the most is Xiomara Valderrama, mother of graduate Manuel 'Manny' Martinez," Rodriguez said. "Her reaction during the drive-thru was beautiful. It is such a fulfilling experience to receive direct messages and texts from parents and students sharing how much they loved the drive-thru ceremony."
Rodriguez said it's been an unforgettable year, but one where she can say "mission accomplished."
Cesar E. Chavez High School
It was a huge collaborative effort that included all aspects of a school staff to make drive-thru graduation happen, said Principal Uriel Robles.
"It was a long day, but it was worth the smiles and the opportunity to get students on the stage safely," said Robles. "Although it was warm and some of our graduating seniors were off to new adventures, we had a total of 193 graduates come through."
Several teachers were able to make the trip to support their former students and give them one more "good luck" or "I am proud of you" sendoff. Many teachers stayed the entire day to cheer on every single student that got on stage.
Parent Norma Salgado would have loved a traditional graduation for her first graduating senior, but understands the situation. She enjoyed getting to be up close and personal while her son, Emilio, got to walk on stage, and she is thankful that the school was able to do something special for the students.
Emilio Salgado said he debated whether to participate, but was happy that he chose to attend and experience a moment of excitement while walking the stage and getting his name called out in front of his family.
"We are forever grateful to the class of 2020 for their sacrifice and wish them the best on their new journey in life," Robles concluded. "They are a resilient group and we know that they will accomplish great things."
Delano High School
Delano High School had the biggest and longest drive-thru graduation of all the city's three high schools.
"I am extremely thankful to the board of trustees, district administration and amazing DHS staff for coming together and making this wonderful event a reality," Principal Rene Ayon said. "Although it was not the graduation we anticipated at the beginning of the school year, it will certainly be one that will be remembered forever."
The Delano High School graduation was the only one where a stage was set up on the football stadium, Morrison said.
Having cars enter from the west end of Gene Beck football stadium, and exit from the east made it easy for the students and parents, Morrison said.
