Thousands of Delano residents braved the threat of winter rains Tuesday night to attend the annual Delano Christmas Parade.
Some of those at the nearly 90-minute downtown parade walked to nearby City Hall for coffee or hot chocolate and cookies to watch Delano city leaders turn on the community's Christmas tree.
According to the Delano Chamber of Commerce, there were 67 parade entries this year, which included school marching bands, local churchgoers, car/truck/bicycle clubs and two November general election incumbent winners, state Assemblyman Rudy Salas and Kern County Supervisor David Couch of the recently redrawn District 4 that includes Delano, McFarland, Wasco and Shafter.
Also in the parade were the four sitting Delano City Council members: Joe Aguirre, Ruben Hill, Liz Morris and Mayor Grace Vallejo. Recently elected City Council member Joe Alindajao walked the parade and made it out to the tree lighting. Alindajao beat out two other candidates for the seat vacated by former council member Rueben Pascual.
And, of course, the guest of honor, Santa Claus, ended the parade. He then made his way down the block by pickup truck to the Christmas tree lighting.
Vallejo addressed the crowd, welcoming them, offering up refreshments and then officially had the light turned out to the delight of many.
Gene Garaygordobil is a longtime journalist, Delano resident and editor of DelanoNow.com. He can be reached at 661-586-4469 or GeneG@DelanoNow.com.
