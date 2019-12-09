Thousands of local residents lined Main Street for Delano's annual Christmas Parade Friday night with great weather for all.
The parade theme was Delano Wonderland of Sights and Sounds, and attendees got just that with nearly 60 entries, including floats, marching bands and, of course, Santa Claus.
The husband and wife team of Jose and Norma Gaspar, from Bakersfield's Univision Channel 39, delighted parade-goers while introducing entries as they strolled by the judge's table, kicking off at 6 p.m.
Delano Chamber of Commerce threw in a couple of new aspects to the parade, including a 5 p.m. Christmas Fair for local businesses, vendors and Chamber partners, providing onlookers with anything they needed for a successful parade.
Having the parade on a Friday night was new as well.
Outgoing Delano Mayor Joe Aguirre and incoming Mayor Liz Morris headlined the annual Christmas tree lighting immediately following the parade.
Aguirre and Morris also joined their fellow Delano City Council members Joe Alindajao, Bryan Osorio and Grace Vallejo in the parade, which was kicked off by Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez waving from a patrol car. District 4 Supervisor David Couch rode in a white Kern County Fire engine. The final float of the evening was Santa Claus himself.
Other entries included local churches, marching bands from Delano Union School District's Elementary School band, all of the middle schools and the three Delano high schools combined for one entry.
DUSD also had several entries from its award-winning Powerful Outcomes in Wellness, Education, and Recreation program. The POWER program offers services after school at 11 district schools including targeted academic intervention, multiple and varied enrichment opportunities, hands-on science, fun and fitness-based physical activities and a nutritious snack and dinner.
