As long as I can remember, no McFarland dog in his or her right mind would come anywhere near this place. For so many beautiful dogs over the years, this has been their last stop. It was pretty much over for a dog once they got this far, from what I’ve heard. The pound. Out in the country. Invisible dogs. Unwanted, nowhere to go, the least important of all McFarland residents. Today, any dog in any shelter in any city would be willing to spend time here while waiting for rescue, adoption or return to owner.
Animals, especially homeless ones, don’t rank very high in the eyes of many of the people who decide whether they will live or die. Yet the same God who made us, made them. If they matter to him, shouldn’t they matter to us?
"The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated," said Mahatma Gandi.
Judging by this new shelter, and judging by what it took to make this shelter a reality, McFarland has stepped up into a better world.
For those of you here who don’t know me, my name is Eve Henderson. The Hendersons moved to McFarland, population 3,000, in August 1956. The house we moved into on Sherwood Avenue, and that I still live in, was one of only two that were available. That little house is over 108 years old. It started life as a rustic brown wooden farmhouse out in the McFarland countryside.
All six Henderson kids attended kindergarten through high school here, at Kern Avenue Elementary and then McFarland High. Dad taught at Kern Avenue, and mom was a nurse for Dr. Wheaton on Third Street before she started a second career as an aide at McFarland High, where the students affectionately knew her as “Grandma.”
After working for many years in the corporate world, I became a teacher here at Kern Avenue, the best career I ever had. I also acquired the first of my four chocolate labs, Holly, and things were never the same.
I gathered up a couple of friends and volunteered at our shelter in late 2012, early 2013. Truth be told, I haven’t enjoyed a truly happy day since. I had no idea how profoundly the plight of our dogs would impact my life. The shelter was rugged, yes, and the staff would rather have been anywhere else, as would the dogs. But what really ruined my peace of mind was discovering how unaware so many of my neighbors were with their animals. Cruel, sometimes criminal. This isn’t a McFarland problem. Towns, states, countries worldwide have people who abdicate responsibility for their pets. For some reason only God understands, once I truly realized that, it became very important to me to do what I could to help.
I’ve rescued, transported, fostered, adopted, shoveled out kennels, given baths to dogs who do not want a bath, set humane traps for dogs who do not want to be trapped, sat in orchards and parking lots at strange hours to get abandoned dogs to safety, helped rescue legends like Teresa Walker of NoPaws LeftBehind Rescue, and lately, written books.
Like so many of my fellow rescuers, I’ve shed tears of torment, lost acres of sleep, spent dollars I didn’t have, driven more miles than I can count, made enemies of half my dog-owning neighbors and convinced half my family, the half that wasn’t convinced already, that I’ve lost my mind, all in the name of dogs whose people daily make terrible decisions on their behalves. Basically that’s what lands a dog in a shelter. A human stepping back from responsibility, compassion and commitment.
Shelters shouldn’t be necessary. They are no place for any dog, whose hearts are bigger than ours and whose loyalty is epic. They feel, they love, they laugh. They cry. They get lonely. They mourn. They suffer, mostly in silence, sometimes in howls. They connect more deeply and permanently than most people. Even in our little shelter. I’ve seen dogs going on Oscar’s rounds with him, at his side, trotting off to explore, returning to connect, loping off for a run.
In a perfect world, shelters should not be necessary. That being said, this beautiful new building is an answer to prayer because, point of fact shelters are very necessary. Good ones are few and far between.
Still, shelters shouldn’t be necessary. Shelters mean a town has people who don’t do right by their pets. Many of us have pets we love dearly as part of the family. But we all know neighbors, friends, students, adults, children who don’t. Who should never have an animal. We have all seen strays wandering our streets, hungry, thirsty, hot, tired and alone. A dog without a person is just a step away from a dog without hope. On the other hand, some dogs would be better off without their people. We’ve all seen dogs chained or roped to a tree or a tire or worse. We know backyard breeders who keep dogs to produce puppies to sell. We’ve all seen neglect, cruelty, abandonment, terrible illnesses that could have been avoided with vaccinations. For those people, and the dogs they fail to love, we’ve built this shelter.
Shelters shouldn’t be necessary. I dream of a day when our kennels are empty. Back when I began coming out here, one summer day in 2013, I counted 54 dogs in 24 kennels in the care of one full-time and one part-time animal control officer. Both officers were often pulled off shelter duty to run errands for city staff. Feeding, cleaning, watering of live, suffering beings got moved to a back burner with the snap of someone’s fingers to be remembered the next day because staff had exceeded their hours, or maybe just when nothing else more interesting interfered.
It was rough out here for our dogs. Water from hosing off concrete floors splashed up on dogs and froze to their fur on cold winter days and crept through to their bones. They didn’t have beds. On hot summer days, water bowls were often empty or tipped over or too dirty to drink from. We had to figure out ways to secure water buckets. There were too many dogs and too few staff doing the daily work, and always too few dollars to get the job done well. Hardly any dog ever got walked. Ever. Dogs were in their kennels 24-7, basically alone out here all day, all night, in all weather.
No wonder the first of us who offered to volunteer got the royal run-around treatment for quite a long time by staff in charge. It’s not that they didn’t want help so much. I think it was probably more a case of knowing that what was being done for our dogs was just not enough or good enough or anything to be proud of.
One of the problems we faced early on was getting our dogs seen. We had no foot traffic. We weren’t really using social media, nobody had the time. I’ve taken pictures of our dogs from very early on in my time out here. I took pictures of our dogs to school to let classrooms name them. And then one day, beginning with a huge pit mix that Ramon Gonzales’ class named Papi Chulo, we discovered the power, the good power, of social media.
When I posted Papi on FB, and wrote a little something, we got over 100,000 shares, as I recall. We nearly fainted. McFarland dogs were no longer invisible. Rescue picked up speed. Before that, as I understand it, rescue was almost a single-handed and monumental effort by Teresa Walker and NoPaws LeftBehind Rescue. She was boots-on-the-ground here before most of us even knew there was a need, and she basically took dogs to rescue by sheer force of will and refusal to let them slip out of existence without a fight against the apathy of officials in charge.
Things have evolved. Rescue now is a reality for our dogs, even without the help of a rescue coordinator, handled by ACOs in between their other duties. We’ve had to learn new rules and establish new protocols and relationships. We have McFarland dogs living good lives up and down the state of California, like Babe and Bentley in Bakersfield, Scotty in Arizona, Kuper in Oregon, Charlie Cigar in Washington; Gabby, Barney, Wilma, Chica, Gracie, Piper, Loca in Montana. Many of our dogs are now Canadians. Madden in my home.
But shelters shouldn’t be necessary. I dream of a day when this shelter won’t be necessary. When our residents do what is right and kind and good, and dogs and cats don’t roam our streets looking for a forever person to call home, eating trash, drinking dirty water from the gutter, dodging cars or mean people, shivering in the cold or panting in the relentless heat.
We’ve had dogs who have spent years in our shelter. Piper was going on 700-plus days. Levi was off the chart. Both bully breeds, they became charter members of our Long-Timers Club that raised funds, lined up a trainer, arranged transport and got dogs out.
I dream of a day when McFarland residents treat dogs, and all animals, with respect, love and proper care. I dream of dog walks in newly built McFarland neighborhoods with signs saying, “Your dogs must be on leash,” and, “Please pick up after your dog.”
I dream of a day when this beautiful building is staffed with enough people to make the workload reasonable. Officers Maya and Mungia, and before them Denise Raymond Able, Robert Moita and Francisco Alvarez, deserve thanks and respect for their day-to-day faithfulness despite very difficult conditions, sometimes very unfriendly treatment by people who use social media in the wrong way to bully and destroy. Thanks to animal control officers everywhere who do the hard work, face the sad moments, and soldier on despite lack of funding, see neglect and abuse up close and personal and don’t quit. I don’t know how they do it. I have been thankful a thousand times for them, and I’m sure I’ll be thankful a million times more.
For now, as our dogs move indoors, I’ll always remember the wind in the long tall row of eucalyptus trees off to the west that used to give shade over the kennels. On soft days, our outside dogs enjoyed the long view out over hay fields and almond orchards and up into blue skies. They listened to rain, explored the air for interesting smells, watched birds, barked at critters that crept by on their way to someplace interesting. They peered over the tops of kennel walls and looked at their neighbors.
On most days, though, they shivered in the cold or melted in the heat, frightened, sad, desperate dogs who didn’t understand the need for concrete and chain link, who missed the people they thought would be their family forever, who longed to run and jump and roll in grass or feel the touch of a kind hand on their heads.
They’ll be inside now, when the weather is misbehaving. They won’t suffer in 100-plus degree days or days below freezing. Water won’t turn into ice beneath their paws or in their water buckets or on their fur. Mud will be something to dance in on play outings, not lie down in at the end of the day. Pallets will bring loads of food and other supplies, not provide flooring to keep them up off the dirt. Moms will give birth in a safe room, not in a dark, scary, dirty, noisy, hole that they’d run away from if they could.
Things have changed for McFarland dogs, for the better. Not because of the residents, but because of people who cared to do the right thing.
I dream of a day when McFarland’s pet owners, all of us, know what’s right, do what’s right, and expect our neighbors to do the same. There will always be people who don’t show compassion, who let their pets suffer, who use them for really wrong reasons and in the wrong way. But maybe, someday soon, most of us will be champions for these loyal, loving, happy creatures God sent us to enjoy and honor as best friends, helpers, company, family. For that’s what they are. Our dogs. They are family. Ask them. That’s how they see you. I dream of the day when all of McFarland understands that.
City Hall, please keep up the faithful work. Give us more workers, full time and part time, and give them authority to make a difference. Let our residents know that how we treat our dogs is an exact reflection of how we care for our neighbors in this town. To disrespect any living being is to disrespect all living beings. We expect kindness from our residents. We expect respect from them. We expect responsible behavior. Toward each other, toward our animals. If you can’t show us that, then McFarland isn’t the town for you.
Today we have a shelter, yes. We needed it badly. We’ll probably always need it. But won’t it be wonderful when we just don’t need it quite as much or for quite as many?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.