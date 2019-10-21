On Oct. 17, The Record held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its office located at 1013 Main St. in Delano.
More than 20 people attended the event including representatives from The Bakersfield Californian, Delano Chamber of Commerce and various political and governmental offices.
The Record’s office is open to the public during regular business hours and staff can help customers place ads and subscribe to newspaper delivery. Customers can contact the staff by calling 661-792-7336 or emailing aquinones@thedelanorecord.com.
The Record is published by The Bakersfield Californian and is home delivered in Delano and McFarland on Thursdays. Customers can also find copies of the latest edition at The Record’s office, Delano Chamber of Commerce and Kern County Library Delano branch.
