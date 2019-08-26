The Bakersfield Californian hired Angel Quiñones to lead the advertising sales and customer service for The Record in Delano and McFarland. She is based in Delano.
The Record is published Thursdays by The Bakersfield Californian to serve the communities of Delano and McFarland.
Quiñones is a longtime resident of Delano and has broad knowledge of the local community and more than 20 years of experience running a community newspaper.
“I look forward to working with Bakersfield’s team to make The Record a publication the community can trust," Quiñones said. “Delano is a wonderful community. I have raised my family here. There is a lot of great things happening in Delano. I am glad The Record is here to create a common information platform that we can share.”
“Angel’s experience and expertise is an asset to our growing publication, The Record,” said Cliff Chandler, general manager of The Bakersfield Californian.
For information about The Record, contact Angel Quiñones at 661-792-7336 or aquinones@thedelanorecord.com or contact the subscriber services line at 661-292-5777 or email customercare@bakersfield.com.
