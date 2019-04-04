For Erica Lopez, the annual Special Needs Prom she organizes with the support of the Delano community is something she has to do.
The physical health care aide at Cesar Chavez High School says there is an indescribable love she receives from her students.
"They are my family, and I love them like they are my own," Lopez said. "I just have to do this, because they give me so much love on a daily basis."
Lopez has organized the Special Needs Prom for the past 10 years, when she first began working with special education students.
"I would see the general education students getting excited for their prom," Lopez said, "and I would say, that's not fair for my kids because that prom is out of town, and the facilities can't always accommodate students with special needs or in wheelchairs."
The Friday night event was held at the Delano Elk's Club, and the service group donates the use of the hall.
"Every year, they donated the use of the hall, and I apply for a national Elks organization grant for $2,500, which we use to pay for food, decorations, linen, centerpieces, or anything else we need for the prom," she said.
The 60 special education students from Cesar Chavez High and Robert F. Kennedy High schools were allowed to bring family or friends to the event. They started with a little dancing, then a formal dinner of tri-tip and chicken. The king and queen for each school was crowned, they had a photo booth so they could take pictures home and it ended with more dancing.
The event is specifically semi-formal, so students and families won't have to spend a lot of money for a tuxedo or fancy gown, Lopez said. It had the largest turnout yet, with about 175 people being served.
"Quite a few relatives show up, we charge them a little bit to offset some of our costs," she said. "You see quite a few mothers, fathers, aunts, sister. It's a lot more family oriented than a regular prom."
It also offers the opportunity for relatives to interact with other families with similar issues.
"Connections are made, and people are going through the same thing as you," she said. "It's a good thing to see."
About 10 Cesar Chavez High cheerleaders volunteered their time for three days straight, to make corsages and boutonnieres, Lopez said. The day of the prom, they checked people in and even served food.
"They are very good girls," she said. "They helped a lot."
Susie Mendez Martinez, who used to run a Delano salon, had been donating services for hair and nails, Lopez said. And even though Martinez moved to Bakersfield and has a shop there, she still came down to help, along with some of her coworkers.
Ed Berreth of Delano also donated the use of his limo "to cruise around Delano," provided apple cider to his riders and even had a red carpet for students to walk on.
"The night is just about them, and that's what it should be," Lopez said. "They start talking about it early on in the year. Want to know what the theme is, when is it
Because Delano High doesn't have a special education program, students attend either Cesar Chavez High or Robert F. Kennedy High schools. Last week, classmates got to nominate the kings and queens from each school.
For Cesar Chavez High, the king was Marco Andrade and the queen was Rotchenne Calasin. For Kennedy High, the king was Jesus Samano and the queen was Judith Beltran.
Queens received an official tiara, while the kings received a crown.
Several students from previous classes also attended the event.
"I keep in contact with some parents, and three students from previous classes came and enjoyed the event," she said.
But all of this could not be done without donations and fundraisers.
"People don't realize it's not a school event; it's a community of Delano event," she said. "We received lots of donations, and we had an Aviator Casino fundraiser.
Delano Family Motors donated $1,200, along with help from the Delano Stallions football team and Delano Police Officers Association.
"It's a community-based event. Delano sometimes gets bad press, but the prom was a real positive event for Delano and these special needs students," she said. "I think that's amazing."
