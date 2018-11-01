Delano Union School District POWER program’s seventh annual Lights On Afterschool event took place again this year at Pioneer School on Thursday, Oct. 25.
Activities and performances from the 11 DUSD schools with Powerful Outcomes in Wellness, Education and Recreation (POWER) programs were featured.
According to Kenneth Dyar, district director of physical education and after-school programs, between 3,000 and 3,500 persons attended the event, which is one of the largest events of its kind in the southern San Joaquin Valley. More than 8,000 programs across the nation held similar events.
In addition to food booths, and activity booths by the site programs, district programs and community agencies also had booths to offer information on the services they provide to the public.
There were also bounce houses and other amusement equipment for children to play. Delano Regional Medical Center was also on hand to provide services including flu shots.
The POWER program offers services including targeted academic intervention, multiple and varied enrichment opportunities, hands-on science, fun and fitness-based physical activities, and a nutritious snack and dinner.
For more information on the POWER program, please call 721-5000, ext. 00175.
