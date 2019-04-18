The 38th annual Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Delano, Delano Parks & Recreation and High School Key Clubs from Delano, Robert F. Kennedy and Wonderful College Prep Academy will be held Saturday at the Delano High School Stadium with the first hunt beginning at 10 a.m.
Over 500 dozen eggs, donated by Demler Enterprises of Delano/Wasco, are being prepared for the hunt by Kiwanis and Key club members, assisted by other community volunteers. Along with the dyed eggs, there will be prizes, balloons and candy bags awarded following the hunts.
There will be four individual egg hunts. The preschool hunt will begin at 10 a.m.; the kindergarten hunt will begin at 10:30 a.m.; the first and second graders hunt will begin at 11 a.m.; and the third and fourth graders hunt will begin at 11:30 a.m. All participating children must be able to hunt the eggs on their own and must hunt within their age groups for safety and fairness reasons. Parents will not be allowed to assist on the field. Participants are encouraged to arrive on time and bring their own baskets for the hunt.
An egg toss contest will be featured at the event for children and adults. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winning teams.
Along with the egg hunt and egg toss contest, there will be bounce houses, costume characters, sno-cones, kettlecorn and other food items. Photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny will be available.
For more information, contact Steve Kinsey at 725-1286 or skinsey@lightspeed.net.
Steven Kinsey is the Kiwanis secretary/treasurer.
