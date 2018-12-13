Delano Union School District’s Terrace Elementary School Tigers have been busy celebrating the holiday season with many activities.
Last week, on Tuesday, Nov. 27, Santa Claus visited the campus. Many students and staff took part by taking pictures with Santa.
On Tuesday, Dec. 4, our Associated Student Body Tiger Club took part in the annual Delano Christmas parade by riding their bikes and promoting for everyone to stay active during the holiday season.
On Wednesday, Dec. 5, was Terrace School’s annual Christmas program. Many students took part in the program by singing, dancing, reciting poems and playing musical instruments. It was so delightful to see so many of our parents come out and cheer on our tigers.
To reward our students for demonstrating the “Tiger Way,” our students received a golden ticket to watch “The Polar Express.” Each student received a healthy, yummy snack to go with the movie.
Finally, we invited all parents to attend our annual Christmas Parent Craft Day. All students received a craft project to do with their parents.
Terrace Elementary School Tigers remind everyone to stay active and safe during the holiday season. Happy holidays and we will see all our Tigers in 2019!
Vanessa Ventura works for Terrace Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.