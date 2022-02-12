Teen suspect arrested in armed robberies, murder

Tulare County Sheriff's Office investigators said they took into custody a teenage suspect in a series of armed robberies that occurred over the last several weeks, including a Christmas morning robbery at the Speedway Gas Station in Earlimart.
Detectives had previously identified 18-year-old Alexis Ceballos of Porterville as one of the suspects responsible for these robberies. He was also arrested in connection with a killing, detectives said.
During the serving of several search warrants, detectives saw Ceballos get into a car and leave one of the related homes, officials said. Investigators stopped the car near Olive Avenue and Highway 65 in Porterville. Ceballos got out and ran off, detectives said. After a brief chase and search, Ceballos was arrested.
Detectives said Ceballos and Izik Ramirez, 18, of Visalia, and Julio Solorzano, 19, of Farmersville, both previously arrested and charged in the Earlimart robbery, are responsible for at least eight armed robberies. Those crimes occurred from Tulare County to Los Angeles between Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
Detectives also said the three teens have been charged in a homicide in Farmersville on Dec. 24.
Ceballos was booked into custody at the Tulare County Sheriff's Pre-Trial Facility on a warrant associated with the December armed robberies. He was also booked on a warrant for the Farmersville murder investigation. He is being held without bail.
During the course of this investigation, detectives said they obtained evidence indicating Ceballos continued to commit armed robberies well after the December crime spree.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Mike Torres, Detective Matt Rascon or Sergeant Demecio Holguin with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. They can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or emailing tcso@tipnow.com.
