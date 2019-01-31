More than $8,000 was presented to Delano Union School District educators by the Delano Union Education Foundation during the Jan. 7 board meeting.
Foundation President Brenda Perry-Reed, who was not involved with the grant selection process, congratulated the grant recipients for all the projects in which the funds will be spent.
Teachers submitted their grant applications to the foundation in the fall, and grants were selected in November. Other Foundation members attending the presentation included Pearl Rivera, Henrietta Ruiz, Rudy Alba, Rick Chavez, Sandra Rivera, Rosalina Rivera and Christina Luna.
Recipients included:
- Almond Tree Middle School – Jill Soltero ($455)
- Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy – Baltazar Montes ($400) and Brenda Perry-Reed ($750)
- Fremont School – Sandra Burke ($740) and Dina Enriquez ($750)
- Harvest School – Kimberly Cruz ($750)
- La Viña Middle School – Adriene Wesir ($750) and Rene Mendivel ($745)
- Nueva Vista Language Academy – Lindsay Stansberry ($500) and Patricia Guzman ($400)
- Princeton Street School – Mary Jane Gonzalez ($498.55)
- Terrace School – Christina Luna (also not part of the selection committee) ($554.26).
Mike Bledsoe works for the Delano Union School District.
