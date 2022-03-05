Teachers association offers scholarships to future educators

The Delano Union Elementary Schools Teachers Association is offering scholarships to college students pursuing careers in education. The association is continuing the tradition started more than 20 years ago to assist local students who want to enter education as teachers in the Delano community.
DUESTA will present four $500 scholarships. Those wishing to apply will begin by writing a one-page essay stating how an educator has impacted their life.
Applicants must have a minimum of 90 semester units, or 135 quarter units of college or university courses, and must provide proof of current college enrollment along with their transcripts. Their grades must also be in good standing.
The deadline to submit applications is May 6.
Applicants must submit all paperwork in one of two ways. The items can be mailed to DUESTA, P.O. Box 986, Delano, CA 93216-0986, or they can be scanned and emailed to DUESTAscholarship@gmail.com. Please send an email to this email address if there are any questions.
