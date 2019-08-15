Deputies lined the sidelines as the TCSO inaugural summer basketball league came to a close last week in Pixley and Tulare.
The summer basketball league just ended, providing more than 100 boys and girls in Tulare County the opportunity to play free basketball.
The department partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias to offer students entering fourth through 12th grades a fun and competitive experience in a safe environment at no cost to their families, said Lt. Harold Liles.
"We reached out to kids who wouldn't have had the opportunity to play in a league," he said. Those have included children from Delano, Earlimart, Richgrove and even McFarland.
On Aug. 7, two TCSO teams made it into the semi-finals for the Senior League, including the Tar Heels coached by Correctional Deputy Chad Clark and the Spartans coached by Deputy Kevin Renard, a community-based officer for Alpaugh and Allensworth, and Kyle Dias, a Pixley Middle School teacher.
The Spartans beat the Visalia Boys & Girls Club to advance to the championship match against the Tulare Boys & Girls Club. In the final game, the Spartans trailed the Tulare Boys & Girls Club by a few points throughout all four quarters. In the end, they came in second place, 58-65.
Lt. Liles said the summer basketball league was very rewarding.
"With deputies on the sidelines as coaches and spectators, we are building bridges in the community that will last a lifetime," he said.
On Aug. 6, Lt. Harold Liles gave the Junior TCSO Basketball League perpetual trophy to the Tulare Boys & Girls Club. Its coach, Dakota Smith, said his players "worked a lot of defense" to get ahead and come out on top as champions.
