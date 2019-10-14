Except for about two minutes Friday night, the first ever "King of the Cats" football rivalry game lived up to its billing.
The McFarland High School Cougars did it through the air as usual, scoring on a 27-yard hookup pass between McFarland seniors, quarterback Julian Avila and wide receiver Marcos Ramirez to get the scoring started at 10:37 left in the first quarter.
But the Taft Wildcats came back quickly with a 47-yard touchdown pass of their own to make it 7-7.
Then came that weird few minutes that happens sometimes. The Taft defenders would block the Cougars' Julian Avila's punt and recovered it in the end zone for a quick score — something McFarland had scored on against another opponent a few weeks earlier.
The Cougars would get a block of their own a few seconds later, smothering the extra-point try, but the Wildcats led 13-7.
The weirdness continued on the ensuing kickoff, as McFarland would fumble the ball and Taft would recover. A 20-yard quarterback keeper later and it was 19-7, after the Wildcat point after run was stuffed.
After another Taft touchdown, Avila would throw his second touchdown pass of the game to Isaiah Ramos for 11 yards with 2:22 left in the first half.
The score would be 26-14 Wildcats.
McFarland would score another touchdown to make it 26-21, and the Cougars would fail on a fourth down play to try to win the game. The final was 26-21, and the Wildcats got to take home the "King of the Cats" rivalry trophy.
In their next game, the Wildcats face the Cesar Chavez High Titans in a South Sequoia League bout on Friday. The Titans enter the bout with a 6-2 record after their 25-14 league win over Wasco.
McFarland will now prepare for their bout against undefeated Robert F. Kennedy High Thunderbirds. The Thunderbirds maintain a 7-0 record, after a bye week. Kennedy won against Wasco 48-7 the previous week.
