Suspects in Christmas robbery arrested

Tulare County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two teenagers and are seeking a third in a Christmas morning armed robbery at the Speedway Gas Station in the 200 block of E. Sierra Ave. in Earlimart.
According to detectives, surveillance video shows four men driving up to the store in a dark gray Dodge Durango. Three of them walked into the store holding a gun and demanded money from the store clerk, detectives said, after which they left with cash and merchandise.
During its investigation, the Sheriff's Office served multiple search warrants in Pixley, Porterville, Visalia and Farmersville, which developed information leading to the identification of the suspects involved.
Detectives arrested 18-year-old Izik Ramirez of Visalia and 19-year-old Julio Solorzano of Farmersville.
Deputies are actively searching for the another suspect in the robbery, 18-year-old Alexis Ceballos of Porterville. Ceballos is considered armed and dangerous.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Michael Torres or Detective Matthew Rascon with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.
