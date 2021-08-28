Suspects arrested in shooting death of Delano teen

Tulare County sheriff's deputies have arrested five people in a crime spree that included the shooting death of a Delano teenager.
At about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, deputies were called to the 32000 block of Road 156 in Ivanhoe for a person who had been shot.
When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed. The man was identified as 19-year-old Ivan Ortiz of Delano.
During the next 36 hours, homicide detectives say that 23-year-old Joshua Davidson of Visalia, 24-year-old Alexander Ceballos of Porterville, 25-year-old Jacob Enriquez of Tulare, 18-year-old Joshua Uribe of Goshen and 19-year-old Alfredo Gaona of Visalia went on a crime spree the night of Aug. 16.
TCSO said the five men first committed a strong-armed robbery on a victim sitting in his car in Ivanhoe. The suspects then drove to Woodlake, according to the sheriff's office, where they carjacked someone at gunpoint.
Deputies tracked Uribe and Gaona down in a stolen truck and arrested them, TCSO said.
While Uribe and Gaona were being arrested, deputies were dispatched to Ivanhoe for the murder of Ivan Ortiz.
Deputies arrested Davidson on Aug. 17 in connection to the murder of Ortiz, while both Ceballos and Enriquez were arrested Aug. 20 in the killing. All three were also charged in the strong-armed robbery and carjacking.
Search warrants were served at the homes of the three suspects, and all three homes revealed evidence linking the suspects to the crimes, TCSO said.
The investigation remains active. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Sgt. Bryan Clower or Detective Greg May with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 559-733-6218. You can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or by emailing tcso@tipnow.com.
