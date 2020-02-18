Lila Ronk, whose family owns Taco Factory, sat in the back watching as many mingled and hugged each other during the Survival Social on Feb. 8 at the Adventist Health Delano Regional Medical Center ballroom.
Ronk would provide her story during the time set for people to share with everyone.
“I was diagnosed in 1998, when I was only 6-years-old, with acute Lymphoma Leukemia," she said. “It’s been almost 22 years, and during that time, my dad (Darren Ronk) would donate to help everybody, even before relay began here in Delano.”
“And now I have a healthy 3-year-old boy,” she ended, receiving a round of applause.
Some things have changed, but that helping spirit still stands strong in the community of Delano, and was very present on Feb. 8.
Event lead Cheryl Hill said the organization had about 100 survivors and their caretakers sign up this year for the annual Survivors Social.
“(The Social) is getting bigger and bigger every year," Hill said.
She has been a Relay for Life team member since 2006, when her husband, Arlin Hill, was diagnosed with skin cancer. He is now a two-time survivor.
Delano’s Relay for Life is set for April 18 and 19 this year and has special meaning because it will be the 20th year.
“The theme is celebrating the past, present and future,” Hill said.
The past honors those who have passed away, the present celebrates survivors, like those at the social. “And finally the future when there is no more cancer,” Hill said.
Adventist Health Delano Regional Medical Center is an event sponsor for both the social and Delano Relay for Life, Tonia Nool, Kern County community development manager for American Heart Association, said.
“They are very supportive, and have been giving us anything we need,” she said. “They have been great.”
Another sponsor was Delano’s own Taco Factory restaurant, which provided the Mexican food buffet for everyone at the Feb. 8 social.
Monica Hernandez of McFarland attended the social with her mother, Bonnie Hernandez, 79, a survivor of uterine cancer.
“It’ll be nine years in April,” Bonnie said. “You never stop fighting, never.”
Monica Hernandez, her caregiver, said the family put it in God’s hands, “and by the grace of God, she is here today.”
It is the fifth or sixth year she has attended the social and plans on going to Relay for Life too.
Laura Mojarra of Delano is a 20-year survivor of thyroid cancer and was sitting at the table with her family, including her niece, Nancy Lopez, who is a 4-year survivor of the same type of cancer.
“On my father’s side, two of his sisters had breast cancer, so it runs on both sides of the family,” Mojarra said. “We come to Relay so our future kids won’t have to worry about getting cancer."
After attending the social for five to six years and relay for the past 10, she has found another family, pointing to those sitting in the room with her. “Everybody does stuff for everybody.”
Those interested in participating in Delano Relay for Life can join an existing team or create their own on American Cancer Association's website.
Delano’s Relay for Life will take place at Delano High School's practice field.
For more information, contact Nool at 661-327-7827, ext. 52511, or Hill at 661-586-4083.
