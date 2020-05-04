A recent community survey says McFarland residents want city officials to do a better job protecting, maintaining and enhancing community safety and quality of life.
The results come as the region grapples with the health and fiscal impacts of the COVID-19.
The survey was conducted in March by FM3 Research to identify the public's service priorities and needs in this difficult times.
"I want to thank everyone who took time to participate in this study," said Larry Pennell, McFarland city manager. "It is critical that McFarland have the capacity to respond to public health and other emergencies."
Those include keeping up public streets and bathrooms, buildings are safe and clean and making sure the community is self-sufficient to take care of seniors, businesses and unemployed residents during these tough times.
Residents strongly prioritize ensuring the city is prepared for any natural disaster or major health emergency, fire and paramedic services and response.
Stabilizing McFarland's fiscal future was also a top priority, with 89 percent agreeing that the city needs additional funding.
Currently, McFarland does not have police officers on the streets between midnight and 7 a.m., and road engineers recently rated the condition of many McFarland's streets and roads as high risk and in need of maintenance, impacting the city's ability to respond quickly to a disaster.
"The community feedback is extremely helpful," Pennell said. "We want to continue to engage the public on these critical issues."
"We have some tough work to do together to reach our goal of a more stable, safer community where the health of our residents come first," he added.
