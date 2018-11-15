Taze Moore didn’t want to play basketball anymore.
On and off the court over a period of several months recovering from initial fractures in his tibia and fibula — the two long bones in his right lower leg — Moore was worn down.
“I’m over it. I’m done,” he thought at the time.
He was mentally prepared for the first one or two surgeries needed to fix the fractures. He did the entire rehabilitation process and made it back to practice each time.
But that’s when the complications arose. Another stress fracture appeared. One didn’t fully heal. A bone chipped. Every issue led to another surgery, another recovery process, and another surgery after that.
“Because I’m off and on the court so much, I kind of thought my basketball career was just done with,” Moore said, looking back.
But when Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball hit the court for its season-opening game at No. 20 Texas Christian on Nov. 7, Moore made his first appearance since he collapsed while going up for a shot in the Icardo Center on Feb. 11, 2017 — a span of 634 days. He endured five surgeries and several setbacks — all without two of his closest confidants — in order to get back.
“To be honest, and I mean this, with everything that I said, I would go through everything again just to be where I’m at now,” Moore said.
Moore had just grabbed his fourth steal of the game against Texas-Rio Grande Valley in February 2017 and prepared to go up for a shot. He hit the ground instead and saw the bones move apart in his leg.
Zach Luce, the team’s physical therapist, rushed to Moore’s side. Moore was taken off the court on a stretcher and transported to the hospital via ambulance.
“As soon as you looked at it, you knew it was a big problem,” said assistant coach Benjy Taylor, who oversees student-athlete health and injury recovery.
Moore had a stress fracture in his leg from high school that he never had looked at. Twenty-four games into his freshman season, it finally gave out. Pumped full of drugs, Moore waited a night in the hospital, unable to move, before the swelling reduced and he could have his first surgery.
Six to nine months of recovery and he’d be back on the court, doctors told Moore. That’s what he prepared for. It was the first major injury Moore suffered in his life, only so much as spraining an ankle or wrist before and playing through it.
He took crutches to get around and had to get up early for his appointment with doctors. Practice was early, too, and Moore still attended. He was “angry every day” and it “killed me” to watch the rest of the team practice, Moore said.
He didn’t have his normal support system to help him cope with his new reality. His grandmother died in June before he came to CSUB.
“Me being able to tell people stuff, I really just stopped just because my best friend’s not here to tell about my injury and how I feel,” Moore said.
Then in early March 2017, one of Moore’s closest friends growing up died. Lonnie B. Jones was Moore’s “little bit brother” because he was just 5 feet, 8 inches tall. Jones would always watch out for Moore and get him out of bad situations. Jones was shot dead at an apartment complex in Moore’s hometown of Southaven, Mississippi, according to Southaven Police and DeSoto County Coroner reports.
It was “crushing” to Moore, who now has Lonnie’s name tattooed on the inside of his left arm.
The CSUB season pressed on. The Roadrunners lost the Western Athletic Conference title game to New Mexico State and earned a bid to the National Invitation Tournament. As the No. 8 seed, CSUB made it all the way to the semifinal round at Madison Square Garden.
Moore didn’t want to watch the games. He was supposed to be out there playing. But in his bed, with his leg propped up, he watched every minute. When the team traveled to New York, Moore went along with them.
He assumed the next time the team took the court, he’d be back out there, too.
But the recovery didn’t initially go as planned.
Moore did the rest and rehab, including all the exercises Luce made him do. The worst were ones when Moore had to stand against a wall repeatedly raising his leg to the side. He refers to them as the “get thicks” because Moore could feel the burn in his legs and butt.
He worked his way back onto the court before another stress fracture was discovered. One stress fracture didn’t fully heal. Then came the bone chip. They all brought about more surgeries.
He had a rod and screws put in his leg. Eventually they were replaced with metal plate. Taylor and Moore call Moore’s leg the “six million dollar leg” in reference to “The Six Million Dollar Man.”
By the fourth surgery, Moore was more than used to the process of getting to the hospital, changing into his gown and cap, receiving an IV and falling asleep. He knew he’d be in a bed with pain medication for the coming days before returning to his crutches and physical therapy.
But he wasn’t sure if it was worth it.
“It was touch-and-go there because after each surgery it was kind of like, ‘Hey, you’re good. Let’s get back. Let’s have another surgery. OK, you should be good in six weeks. OK, you should be fine in six months.’ It was not really coming together like it should.”
That’s when Moore’s mother stepped in. She told her son he wasn’t a quitter and reminded Moore that everything he does is for his grandmother.
Moore’s last surgery came in the spring and he was cleared to practice in the summer.
Though it was mostly a formality, Moore’s check up in Los Angeles in the beginning of October was significant. Moore, Taylor and former CSUB athletic trainer Lian Yuen all looked at one another and smiled when the doctor showed them the current X-Ray of Moore’s leg.
“You could clearly see that he was healed,” Taylor said. “There was no grey area. There was no line.”
Moore has practiced all fall with the team without any setbacks. Head coach Rod Barnes was concerned whether he would be the same athletic player. Taylor thinks Moore has looked better than before.
