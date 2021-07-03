Supervisors OK agreement to boost vaccinations in high-risk populations

At last week's Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting, members approved an agreement with the California Government Operations Agency for COVID-19 vaccination efforts in high-risk populations through June 2022.
The funding received from the CA Government Operations Agency will be used to continue to provide the nurse vaccination hotline, homebound patient vaccinations, transportation to vaccination clinics, pop-up clinics and canvassing.
The goal for the use of funding provided through this agreement is to address barriers in accessibility to vaccination resources.
Also at the meeting, District 4 Supervisor David Couch, who represents Delano and McFarland, voted to approve an agreement with Covenant Community Services Inc. to administer the Transitional Housing Program-Plus (THP-Plus) for former foster care youth who have aged out of the system throughout the next fiscal year. This resource will help Kern County foster children have additional support throughout their young adulthood.
Covenant Community Services has been administering THP-Plus services for the Kern County Department of Human Services since 2009.
Covenant's case management services are critical to linking participants with social, employment, vocational and educational opportunities to help them build positive and productive futures. THP-Plus provides a rental subsidy and a living allowance that enables participants to live in safe, secure and affordable housing.
