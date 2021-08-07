Supervisors OK $260K for Aging/Adult Services, $300,000 for suicide prevention

During its meeting on July 27, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved more than $260,000 in a combination of federal, state and county funding for Aging and Adult Services for Kern County seniors.
Those fund will go toward senior nutrition services, management and support for the Senior Medicare Patrol Program, training resources for in-home supportive services care providers, homemaker services, and family caregiver support program services, District 4 Supervisor David Couch said.
Also last week, the county board approved nearly $300,000 in funding for suicide prevention crisis line services for Kern County residents through June 2022. Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is a member of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Network call center system and receives calls routed through this network from callers throughout the United States.
This agreement will allow BHRS to continue receiving calls that are routed to the Crisis Center Hotline from individuals throughout California and allow staff to make appropriate referrals for individuals seeking suicide prevention services and/or resources.
Under this agreement, Didi Hirsh Mental Health Services is currently contracted with the California Department of Health Care Services and has received funding to provide statewide suicide prevent crisis line services.
Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services wishes to subcontract with BHRS and provide funding that will pay for: (1) 24-hour-a-day suicide prevention crisis hotline call center service; (2) clinical staffing cost incurred in manning the crisis hotline; (3) indirect administrative support benefiting the hotline staff; and (4) occupancy cost associated with housing the hotline in the Crisis Unit.
On July 21, the Board of Supervisors approved $105 million in state funding for substance use disorder services for Kern County adults, as well as youth, through June 30, 2024.
Under this revenue agreement BHRS will receive funding from the California Department of Health Care Services to provide substance use disorder treatment services for adults and youth under the Drug Medi-Cal Organized Delivery System. The Drug Medi-Cal Organized Delivery System provides a continuum of care modeled after the American Society of Addiction Medicine Criteria for enhanced substance use disorder treatment services and provides the client with access to the care and interaction needed to achieve sustainable recovery.
Substance use disorder treatment services include but are not limited to case management, medication assisted treatment services, residential treatment, intensive outpatient services and recovery services.
