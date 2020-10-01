Delano-area Supervisor David Couch voted to approve use of $1 million in coronavirus relief funds for the Housing for the Harvest program at the Sept. 15 Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Supervisors committed $1 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for Housing for the Harvest. They also authorized an agreement with the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) to serve as the local administrator for that program.
Funding for the Housing for the Harvest program will come from the $8.57 million available CARES Act funding that has been designated for “future needs to be determined.”
Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced the launch of Housing for the Harvest. The program is designed to provide temporary hotel housing options for essential farm and food processing employees who are either COVID-19 positive or exposed and do not require hospitalization.
This program provides safe and suitable places to isolate to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among their household and the community. The program will also provide additional outreach to present these services and increase COVID-19 testing. The Housing for the Harvest program will build on the local efforts such as the mobile testing units and includes partners such as the Kern County Farm Bureau and United Farmworkers.
The Housing for the Harvest program is a partnership with the state and will book the hotel rooms for those agriculture workers requiring isolation for up to 14 days. The state will seek FEMA reimbursement and use state funds to cover 100 percent of the cost of hotels. CAPK has been identified as the local administrator. As the local administrator, CAPK will serve as the primary point of contact with workers, verify participant eligibility, coordinate with the state for room reservations, provide transportation to the hotel site, and provide meals and general wellness checks. It is anticipated that the maximum allocation will be $1,000,000 to provide these services to roughly 570 individuals.
Also related at the Sept. 15 meeting was an agreement with the Housing Authority of Kern County in an amount up to $5 million to implement a rental and mortgage assistance program to Kern County residents experiencing the economic impacts caused by COVID-19.
Independent Living Center of Kern County is partnering with Pacific Gas and Electric and Southern California Edison to assist community members with disabilities prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs. ILCKC offers participants emergency preparedness training, assistance applying for the Medical Baseline Program, and help gaining access to back up portable batteries for individuals who use life-sustaining electrical support. Medical Baseline programs save customers money on their power bill due to having a life-saving or medical device, i.e. oxygen concentrator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.