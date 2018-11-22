Kern County voters will get another shot at overturning a ban on medical marijuana dispensaries on the March 2020 ballot.
On Nov. 13, the Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to allow a third Kern County ballot measure to be decided by voters.
Two other ballot initiatives failed to pass during the Nov. 6 election. Another initiative also failed to pass in the city of Bakersfield.
This ballot measure, brought forward by local medical dispensary collective president David Abbasi and Cecilia Latu, was filed at the Kern County Elections Office too late to qualify for the Nov. 6 election.
The March 24, 2020 election is the earliest scheduled election for which the initiative qualified.
A total of 29 medical marijuana dispensaries have been granted temporary licenses by the county to remain open throughout the ban. The licenses were scheduled expire at the end of this month.
The county has since extended the date by which the licenses will expire to May 24, 2019, with the supervisors set to discuss extending the deadline further in January.
Of the 29 dispensaries that have been granted extensions, 18 have appealed the deadline set by the county, requesting additional time be added to the date the licenses are set to expire.
The 29 dispensaries are the only medical marijuana dispensaries allowed to operate in the unincorporated areas of Kern County. If the county does not extend the deadline past the March 2020 election, the dispensaries will be forced to close.
At the meeting, a number of local dispensary owners, joined by medical marijuana patients, urged the supervisors to adopt the measure outright, rather than put it up for a vote.
With ballot measures supervisors can either directly adopt the ordinance proposed by the measure or put it to the county residents to decide.
They do not have the option of rejecting the measure.
Over the objections of about 15 people, who said they wanted to end the current moratorium, the supervisors voted 3-0, two supervisors Leticia Perez and David Couch absent, to send the measure to the ballot.
“The people in Kern County, in my mind, have spoken clearly about their perspective on marijuana,” said Supervisor Mick Gleason, referring to the two failed ballot measures. “That’s not to say I completely agree.”
Supervisor Zack Scrivner echoed Gleason’s statements.
“I’m not going to vote to adopt this ordinance,” he said. “There is too much in there that I don’t agree with, and I don’t believe that our community would agree with it either.”
The ordinance that will come before voters in 2020 differs significantly from the three measures voters faced this past election.
The measure would permit only medical marijuana dispensaries that were in operation before Jan. 1, 2018, effectively shutting out new organizations from coming into Kern County.
Those dispensaries that qualify must apply for the license within 60 days of the ordinance taking effect.
Kern County Planning Department Assistant Director Craig Murphy said the department has estimated that about 60 dispensaries would qualify for licenses.
Dispensaries that closed will be allowed to reopen under the ordinance.
